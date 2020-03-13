The Clinton Presidential Center, a popular tourist attraction, will close for two weeks.
From the center’s announcement:
With deep concern for the health and well-being of Clinton Center visitors, volunteers, and staff, the Clinton Center will suspend most operations from March 14 through March 30, 2020.
The suspension applies to the following:
-
Clinton Library’s permanent and temporary exhibits will be closed
-
Research room will be closed
-
Clinton Museum Store will be closed
-
42 bar and table will suspend in-restaurant service but will offer a limited lunch menu available for curbside pick-up in Celebration Circle between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Orders can be placed by calling 501-537-0042 and more details including the daily menu can be found at www.42barandtable.org