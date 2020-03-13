Gov. Asa Hutchinson held another coronavirus update this afternoon. UPDATE: Cases are on the rise.

Brian Chilson

The governor acknowledged the community spread in Little Rock and positive tests of three other people, two who’d traveled to problem areas and one in Little Rock where the method of transmission is unclear. That brings to 9 the number of confirmed cases in the state. Of the three, one is hospitalized.

The governor noted about 20 negative tests being completed each day by the state, with another three by a private lab.

The governor recommended no gatherings greater than 200 people in the four counties where schools were closed yesterday — Pulaski, Jefferson, Grant and Saline.

He said he expected some larger crowds outside that area in coming days. But he said those holding events should make decisions based on good information.

He urged care in those other areas, but since they don’t yet have reported cases the need is less urgent.

Meanwhile, in photo at top, you’ll note signs up in War Memorial Park directing motorists to the UAMS’ separate triage center.

UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson has urged people repeatedly to check by phone or on-line before going to a health provider, particularly a doctor’s office or emergency room. The UAMS hotline is 1-800-632-4502.

Governor Hutchinson addressed whether schools should go to on-line operation. The CDC doesn’t recommend short-term school closures, unless there’s a confirmed case that requires school cleaning. Closures otherwise don’t seem to have a major impact on the spread of the disease. And it disrupts the ability of health care workers with children, disrupts meal service and causes other disruptions.

He said he’d be amending his emergency public health order today that enhances the ability to carry out health by telephone, particularly mental health providers.

Education Secretary Johnny Key said the state wasn’t now encouraging additional schools to close, but to be “prudent” in planning for eventualities.

The governor again said people shouldn’t worry about sufficiency of insurance coverage and deductibles. Asked a followup about uninsured, he repeated, “That’s not going to be an issue.”

As for the 200-person limit on gatherings, he said some churches likely would decide larger congregation could meet, perhaps with “social distancing” techniques. But he said churches should be the judge of what they do.