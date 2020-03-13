PATTERSON: Not surprising that we have community spread.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott has announced at a news conference the first case of the COVID-19 coronavirus contracted through “community spread,” meaning that virus is spreading throughout the community and health officials can’t trace how or where the patient contracted the disease.

The previous cases that had been reported had been tied to specific individuals known to be infected, UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson explained at a news conference. “There’s nothing surprising about this,” Patterson said. “We knew this would happen.”

Scott, Patterson and others emphasized the same points officials have made recently: avoid large gatherings, wash your hands, testing is worthless for people without symptoms. They also emphasized that patients who fear they have the virus to avoid going to the their doctor or to an emergency room, but instead to call UAMS’ 24-hour hotline at 1-800-632-4502 or use its online screening tool.

In Ohio yesterday, health officials estimated that more than 100,000 have the coronavirus. Only five cases had been identified, but two of them were through community spread.

Advertisement

“Whenever you know of 2 people that have it due to community spread, then you can assume that 1% of your population has it,” said ODH Press Secretary Melanie Amato, citing a 2017 Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report from the CDC.

Governor Hutchinson is slated to deliver a press conference shortly. Will Arkansas health officials widen their predictions similarly?