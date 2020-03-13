Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde has told judges that the courthouse will close to the public at 4:30 p.m. today and remain closed for two weeks when the situation will be re-evaluated.

This order could extend as well to the juvenile center.

Judges have been meeting on handling the closure.

Final details aren’t set, but the expectation is that certain proceedings will go on as scheduled, with access granted to specific people. This could include time-sensitive criminal matters, domestic abuse cases and cases involving child welfare. Non-emergency cases are likely to be postponed.

Hyde had earlier closed the county administration building to the public but made no mention of the courthouse.