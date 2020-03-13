Despite numerous other athletic cancellations, the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet will proceed as scheduled tonight, but with a reduced audience.
This notice on their website:
*update Friday March 13th*
Good News, the 2020 ASHOF Induction Banquet is still scheduled for today at the Statehouse Convention Center, Wally Allen Ballroom at 6:30. Bad news, due to the recent state and local restrictions, we must keep our attendance at 200 attendees. It must be family and close friends only. If you bought tickets, please contact Terri Conder Johnson and we will discuss options. We are extremely disappointed in this decision, but it is necessary. Thank you for understanding.
