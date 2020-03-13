Bjoertvedt via Creative Commons

Congress and the president are considering a stimulus package in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus global health and economic crisis. It could be a great idea if our political leaders could work together to address our immediate health crisis while also building long term infrastructure that strengthens our communities.

To protect public health the stimulus package should include several steps to guarantee people’s access to health care and paid sick leave. We should expand a Medicare option for all, and lower costs and any other barriers that keep people from getting health insurance. We should mandate that all employers provide at least two weeks paid sick leave for all workers.

This will help not only stem the current pandemic, but it will make all Americans safer from a slew of other diseases. You are only as safe as the most vulnerable around you. If the person preparing your food, educating your children or taking care of your loved ones is vulnerable to disease, they make you more vulnerable too. ALL of us are healthier when we make sure EVERYONE has sick leave and access to health care.

We need to make sure we have enough coronavirus test kits, create a short term surge in our ability to treat the epidemic, increase the number of nurses, shore up our rural health system, improve our general public health systems, etc. Not all populations are impacted by epidemics equally and we should take this opportunity to invest in improving health systems for the elderly and low-income communities who are most vulnerable.

Beyond public health, our economy needs immediate strengthening as well as enduring investments that will pay dividends for generations to come.

An immediate, fully refundable tax credit, targeted to low-income households would be much more effective than a general payroll tax cut or series of corporate bailouts. We should send people checks to help them bridge gaps in work, pay for unexpected childcare costs as schools close, or pay for unexpected medical bills. Payroll tax cuts and corporate bailouts benefit higher income workers more than those most vulnerable, and it’s money that’s less likely to be immediately reinserted into the economy.

The federal government should expand the earned income tax credit (EITC) for working families and provide incentives for states like Arkansas to create a state level EITC, too. We should extend and increase unemployment benefits. We should increase food assistance to low income families, and social security so older Americans are not trapped in poverty.

Cities, states and nonprofits need immediate financial assistance to cover huge costs managing the crisis from making sure kids who are out of school are safe and have food, to ensuring residents in impacted communities have access to health care and meals. A surge in national service programs like Americorps VISTA should be deployed to put volunteers to work managing the crisis and building stronger communities. Small businesses who are the most vulnerable to economic disruption should receive assistance as well.

This downturn is a good opportunity for the federal government to invest in the long term infrastructure we need to secure our future.

Our drinking water and wastewater systems in Arkansas, and across America, are crumbling. The estimated water infrastructure needs for Arkansas alone is in the billions of dollars. We should rebuild our water systems to provide clean water in and out of our communities while eliminating legacy toxins like lead. Aging water systems are also energy hogs, so modernizing our systems not only improves water quality but it also dramatically lowers our energy consumption.

We can provide the economy a boost while solving other long-term needs. We should modernize and secure our voting systems. We should replace dilapidated bridges and highways, and invest in high speed rail and mass transit. We should invest in universal pre-k, and make major investments in modernizing our school buildings and training a new generation of highly effective teachers. We should provide student loan relief and make two-year colleges free for all while lowering the costs of higher education. We should use this stimulus to make major new investments in the research and development that will drive our future. We should help farmers modernize, develop new markets, diversify their crops and improve their soil conservation.

We should make major investments in energy efficiency and green energy while investing in the communities that are dependent on coal and oil to create new opportunities and diversify their economies. Pandemics like this, or natural disasters like the devastating Australian fires this year, are both more likely and more severe because of climate change. We can protect our communities by investing in clean energy while strengthening our economy at the same time.

Unfortunately our ability to pay for the stimulus we need now is severely limited because of the irresponsible tax cuts for the wealthy that have passed in recent years at the federal and state levels. We should repeal the tax cuts for the wealthiest to help pay for the investments to secure America’s future. We should enact rules, like minimum taxes and combined reporting, that stop corporations from gaming the system and paying little to no state or federal taxes. Now is the time for everyone to pay their fair share.

Let’s hold our politicians accountable for responding to this pandemic and economic crisis in a way that protects our health and creates the growing opportunities and equity we need for generations to come.

Bill Kopsky is executive director of the Arkansas Public Policy Panel.