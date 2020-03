Walmart today confirmed that employees in all corporate offices, including the thousands who work in the home offices in Bentonville, will temporarily work remotely, at least through April 3.

The policy takes effect Monday. Offices will remain open, but the result will be something like you’d find on the weekend.

Walmart confirmed the shift to remote work at home by sending me the memorandum issued by CEO Doug McMillon.

At the link, you’ll find the full memo.

U.S. corporate offices to work remotely temporarily