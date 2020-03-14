Just when you thought there was no news except pandemic news, the Duggar clan comes to the rescue.

Realtor.com reports that the Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar of “19 Kids and Counting” reality TV fame (and assorted family messes) sold a house in Springdale for $1.53 million in February, after about nine months on the market. They bought it in 2014, but have invested plenty since — $1 million by one news account.

At the Realtor.com link you’ll find many photos of the 10,000-square-foot house after it was staged to increase its appeal.