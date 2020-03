Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Health Director Nate Smith will hold a coronavirus briefing at 1:30 p.m. today. You can follow on the Health Department’s Facebook page.

I’m put in mind of my recent ill-fated cruise to Asia. Every time the captain came on the public address system it was bad news, typically about another port closed to our entry. I’m guessing the news, if there is any today, will not be cheery.