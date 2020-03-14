Recounts were completed Friday in the Republican primary race for a nominee to succeed Rep. Andy Davis of Little Rock in House District 31, which includes parts of Pulaski and Saline Counties. The election night outcome was unchanged.

MySaline reports that Keith Brooks, who has an insurance business in Saline County, defeated RJ Hawk of Bryant 2,082-2,059, a 23-vote margin. In the recounts, the vote in Pulaski, where Brooks led by 74 election night was unchanged. In Saline County, Brooks lost five votes in the recount and Hawk one, narrowing Brooks overall lead by four votes from the original election night margin of 27.

Brooks will face Democrat Mazhil Rajendran and independent Sandy Furrer in November.