The coronavirus crisis continues to close public institutions.

The Central Arkansas Library System will close at 1 p.m. today and remain closed to the public at least through March 23.

We are working on a plan to provide limited service, such as holds pick-up in lobbies or curb-side service, while we are closed to the public beginning early next week. Please check cals.org often for updates and to access ebooks and other digital resources.

We have updated the due date to April 1, 2020, for all checked out items with due dates from January 1, 2020, to March 31, 2020, and will waive fees for holds that are not picked up through March 31, 2020.