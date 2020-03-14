Mainstream media accounts simply don’t do justice to Donald Trump’s dishonesty and bloviation, a good case in point yesterday’s emergency declaration days after he’d declared the whole thing would disappear in days. From some accounts, you might think a dignified, rational man outlined reasonable ideas.

The White House cut off reporters asking tough questions. Trump dishonestly disclaimed knowledge of his 2018 firing of the White House pandemic team (though there’s a video of him justifying it at the time). He dodged questions about his exposure to the virus at his resort hotel, where four people who were at dinner with him have now tested positive. He lined up corporate executives to promise aid, including the CEO of Walmart, but they indicated afterward they weren’t sure exactly what they’d signed on for. He claimed Google was building a national website. It isn’t.

Here’s some more fact-checking on yet another Trump Bullshit Show. And also here.

It begins with dealing with the right-wing-machine propagated myth about Obama administration handling of swine flu.