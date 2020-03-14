Radical Sen. Tom Cotton draws more national attention for using his campaign money to campaign in Ohio.

Cotton’s ad slashes Joe Biden, linking him and his son to the China-phobic Cotton’s main enemy. But this isn’t really about Trump or Biden or China, Politico writes. Nor is it with Florida’s Rick Scott.

As it turns out, the ad had nothing to do with Cotton’s current campaign, and everything to do with the one he’s eyeing four years from now — for the White House. He and Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) are running commercials aimed at raising their profiles in key electoral battlegrounds and — perhaps more important — ingratiating themselves with President Donald Trump and his supporters, who could prove critical in any future Republican presidential primary contest.