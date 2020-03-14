Now that community spread of the COVID-19 has been found in Arkansas, severely ill people with COVID-19 symptoms but who’ve not, to their knowledge, had contact with other patients, are being tested for the virus, health professionals overseeing the Arkansas response said today. Previously, contact with a known case was required.

The Times talked to one person yesterday who had tested negative for flu and had symptoms but was not qualified for the test, possibly because she could not confirm she’d come into contact with someone who’d been diagnosed.

At today’s press conference, Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith declined to give an epidemiological forecast for the percentage of Arkansans who will become infected. The Ohio Department of Health is predicting a 1 percent spread, which in Ohio’s case would be more than 100,000 cases. The Ohio agency said it was relying on a 2017 CDC Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. With 3 million people in Arkansas, that would translate to 30,000 cases if the epidemiological model held.

“It’s proving to be a highly communicable virus” that will affect a large portion of the population, Smith said. “We are expecting more cases.”

Testing machines that can replicate the new coronavirus’ RNA are on back order; the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences hopes to get one next week. Also on order are testing kits and the protective gear that heath professionals need to wear to both take specimens from people showing symptoms and treat people with the virus. All are needed simultaneously to handle the virus, presenting another challenge in our ill-prepared nation.

With community spread, Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe said “now is the time” for . hospital administrators to get serious about how to triage patients with respiratory symptoms, including considering setting up tents in outside the hospitals to avoid spread to waiting rooms and hospital staff. “I’m obviously very sensitive to the fact that this is being spread very quickly to health care providers.”

The three health care workers who became in Jefferson Regional treated the known case in the intensive care unit before the COVID-19 diagnosis was made.