No news media briefing has been held, but the Arkansas Health Department’s running tabulation on coronavirus shows another jump in confirmed cases since the 12 announced by the governor and health director Saturday afternoon.

The webpage now says there are 16 confirmed cases, with another 30 in testing and 237 persons being monitored. Negative tests have been completed on 103.

I am guessing that the rise in both confirmed and cases under testing are related to tracing contacts of the outbreak related to the Pine Bluff hospital patient whose infection apparently spread to a number of health workers. Officially, there’s still only one “community” case, an infection of a person without a travel history or personal contact to explain the contraction of the illness.

The confirmed cases remain in only Pulaski, Jefferson and Saline counties.