Wuhan authorities held a 40,000+ person potluck right before before human-to-human transmission was finally admitted by the government, and the whole city shut down. What’s our excuse? Nothing. This is a seeding event. These people are at risk. They will then spread out to US. 😢 https://t.co/DVJ440YOqb — zeynep tufekci (@zeynep) March 15, 2020

The Trump administration’s new screenings for travelers from Europe created enormous bottlenecks at airports last night, with waits of four to six hours reported to claim baggage and clear customs at airports such as DFW and Chicago O’Hare.

The government’s instructions to follow entry with self-quarantine for 14 days contrasts with the view of the hordes jammed up in lines in custom halls.

During the night, the government said it would be sending help to try to ease the situation (and travelers weren’t mollified). Could the administration have planned this better? Is it really true that Jared Kushner is now the point man on coronavirus response? He’s been such a success at other things he’s handled. But, hey, he’s using Facebook. What could go wrong with that?

An Arkansas mother reported this experience:

Our daughter’s exchange program was abruptly cancelled by the State Department on Thursday. The kids are being flown home with no screening, either in Europe or (for the ones who’ve arrived back already) in the U.S. I asked for guidance on quarantine and was given none. I called the UAMS help line and they told me that they consider her high risk and she should not travel without a face mask, which no one is providing, and should be in quarantine here for two weeks, but that there are currently no tests available in Arkansas. Frustrating. We want to do the right thing. We want to protect our community. We’re not being given the help or resources to do so.

Multiply this and numbers of different equally but vexing situations by the thousands. Another airport view:

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport 😨 pic.twitter.com/qnifKIIeWb — Azooz Alotaibi 🇨🇦 (@azooz81alotaibi) March 15, 2020

‘Unacceptable’: Travellers wait hours for screenings at U.S. airports https://t.co/F4bgEhuStr — CTV News (@CTVNews) March 15, 2020