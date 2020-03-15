Arkansas will require the closure of public schools next week to allow the state to “catch up” on testing for coronavirus to get a better idea of how widespread in the state might be.

Schools may go to outside instruction Monday because of the short notice, but end of on-site instruction Tuesday through Friday will be mandatory. A week of spring break will follow. The state will re-evaluate what happens then.

The news came from Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state officials as they expanded this afternoon on news of four new coronavirus cases in Arkansas, to a total of 16.

Advertisement

Hutchinson hadn’t planned a news briefing today but called this one to announce developments, particularly the school closing, but including a testing capability expansion that should allow state agencies to test 440 per day by the end of next week. It’s now about 40 a day in the Health Department lab, with more done by UAMS.

He noted that private labs are adding significant numbers to the testing by public agencies.

Health Director Nate Smith said two of the four new cases were two people infected out of state and they self-reported and are in home isolation. They live in Garland County and children aren’t involved. Two others were related to the sick patient hospitalized in Pine Bluff.

Education Director Johnny Key said a week of closure was a “tough” call, but “prudent.” Hutchinson had noted that, despite the limited distribution of cases in Arkansas, many parents were still concerned because of the lack of testing in Arkansas to date. Key said the closure will also allow all districts to fully cleanse schools. Hutchinson said the time and expanded testing will help the state now “where we are.”

School district pre-schools will be closed. Private pre-schools that receive state support will make decisions based on individual circumstances.

Advertisement

We want people to have greater confidence when they send children to school, the governor said. He said he was hopeful of widespread school reopening at the end of spring break, though closures could arise from cases in specific communities. For now, the state is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. We do expect when classes resume after spring break to go back into a normal schedule. This is important for not just education, but for workers with children in all walks of life.

“We want to have greater capacity of testing and more information for the public,” the governor said.

On other topics:

Advertisement

Avoid panic buying, the governor urged. Grocery stores will be open, he said. It’s wise to have supplies for short periods, but purchases that last for a month or two months aren’t necessary. “The supply chain continues to work in America,” he said. “We need to be calm about that.”

UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson again urged people not to go to emergency rooms for testing or screening.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge appeared to say price gouging laws were triggered by the governor’s emergency declaration and would be in effect and enforced for at least 30 days. She said a pharmacy in western Arkansas would be warned about selling bottled water for an unacceptably high price. She also cited an 80-cent face mask being priced at $20. “We will be holding the sellers accountable for price gouging,” she said.

Price gouging carries a potential fine of up to $10,000 for each item. Criminal charges also are possible.