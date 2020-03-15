Another apparent suicide has been reported in a state prison. From the Correction Department:

Inmate Christopher Potts, 25, died in what appears to be a suicide by hanging at the Maximum Security Unit at Tucker. Corrections Officers found Potts hanging from the vent in his cell at 2:46 a.m. Saturday. He had draped a blanket across the front of his cell prior to the suicide. Life saving efforts by officers and medical staff were futile. Potts was pronounced dead in the unit’s infirmary by the Jefferson county coroner.

Potts was serving an 18-year sentence out of Saline county for commercial burglary, theft by receiving, third degree escape, firearm possession and drugs.