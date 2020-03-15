From a Washington Post report on church decisions on meeting in light of virus concerns:

In Arkansas, the Rev. Josh King met with the pastors of five other churches on Thursday to decide whether to continue holding service. Their religious beliefs told them that meeting in person to worship each Sunday remained an essential part of their faith, and some of their members signed on to Trump’s claims that the media and Democrats were overblowing the danger posed by the virus. ‘One pastor said half of his church is ready to lick the floor, to prove there’s no actual virus,’ said King, lead pastor at Second Baptist church in Conway, Ark…. ‘In your more politically conservative regions, closing is not interpreted as caring for you. It’s interpreted as liberalism, or buying into the hype,’ said King, whose church draws about 1,100 worshipers on a typical Sunday.”

UPDATE: This article is outdated. Saturday at 5:30 p.m., Second Baptist posted this message on its website, following a series of messages that began with the Thursday decision to meet as customary and then evolving:

3/14/20 5:30PM

The Mayor of Conway, Bart Castleberry, has asked groups not to gather live in hopes of preventing any potential spread of the virus in the Conway area.

We had hoped to gather this weekend, however, we respect and support that request and are now announcing that we will not be gathering in person, Sunday 03/15/20. We will broadcast the service live via Facebook and YouTube at 9:30AM CST.

You can help by: