Central Arkansas Water won’t cut off service for non-payment and has restored service to some have been cut off to assure a water supply during the coronavirus crisis.

Central Arkansas Water has temporarily halted the shut-off of residential water services in an effort to keep our customers safe amid concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The utility worked over the weekend to restore services to all without water.

Anyone whose residential water service has not been restored should call our Customer Service Department from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, or 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, at 501-372-5161.

The safety of our customers is our highest priority and we understand water is critical to the health and wellness of our community. The CDC has advised people to wash their hands frequently to prevent the spreading of germs during this pandemic. CAW takes the responsibility as stewards of public health seriously.

Effective Friday, March 13, CAW ended residential water service shut offs due to non-payment. Beginning Saturday, March 14, CAW began restoring service to customers who had previously been shut off. All services shown cut off in our database were either restored or had a notice left at the residence by the end of the day Saturday. If a customer is still without water, they should call CAW’s call center at the number above.