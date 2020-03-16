Gov. Asa Hutchinson in Fayetteville today said the new coronavirus cases in Arkansas include two in Cleburne County tied to out of state travel to a conference.

He used that fact to encourage people to be mindful of where they are going and what they are doing in planning travel.

He again said testing will increase dramatically.

Advertisement

The governor said cases had increased by four from yesterday to 20, though the state Health Department website puts the total at 22. In saying the increase was four, not six, he said the other two were in Central Arkansas. Health Director Nate Smith later clarified there were six new cases — four confirmed by the state lab and two by private labs.

“Our strategy is to be ahead of the curve,” the governor said. Limiting crowd sizes and closing schools are mitigation strategies that might discourage community spread or wider spread of the virus.

He noted the new CDC guidelines that suggest not having events with groups of no more than 50 people. Hutchinson said this didn’t refer to businesses that employ more than 50 people.

“Our restaurants will continue to operate on their own choosing based on market demand,” he said. He said he’d discourage more than 50 people in a small area, but said good health practices could be done by spacing and other means. A number of states have closed bars and limited restaurants to takeout business. Chik-fil-A nationwide has ended in-restaurant service.

Smith urged people to go fishing rather than taking trips.

Advertisement

No one offered a prediction of when the problem would peak and then improve. But the governor and Smith said efforts to limit the spread were vital.

Hutchinson was asked about government workers. It will remain open but he said some workers will work remotely.

He said he expected an adverse impact on state revenue. But he said the situation was at an early stage. He continues a message of several days, to attempt to continue business as usual. “We don’t want to slow that down,” he said.

Advertisement

Ultimately, it seems to me, business as usual is in conflict with aggressive social distancing. The governor is clearly hoping for significant infusions of federal money to offset local pain.