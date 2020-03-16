CURFEW ANNOUNCED: Beginning Tuesday night. Brian Chilson

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has announced a citywide curfew to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Residents must be indoors from 12 a.m. until 5 a.m. beginning Tuesday night (technically 12 a.m. Wednesday morning).

Police Chief Keith Humphrey said the department wouldn’t be actively patrolling the streets, stopping drivers who aren’t otherwise violating the law, the Times’ Brian Chilson reports.

All city facilities are now closed to the public and all city meetings and events with more than 50 attendees have been postponed.

Scott said he strongly urged restaurants to shift their business to take out and delivery.

Advertisement

“I’m calling all residents, all businesses, all faith leaders, all nonprofits and others to consider what you can do to help yourself and others to contain the spread of this very serious COVID-19 virus,” Scott said.

Here’s the city press release: