Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has announced a citywide curfew to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Residents must be indoors from 12 a.m. until 5 a.m. beginning Tuesday night (technically 12 a.m. Wednesday morning).
Police Chief Keith Humphrey said the department wouldn’t be actively patrolling the streets, stopping drivers who aren’t otherwise violating the law, the Times’ Brian Chilson reports.
All city facilities are now closed to the public and all city meetings and events with more than 50 attendees have been postponed.
Scott said he strongly urged restaurants to shift their business to take out and delivery.
“I’m calling all residents, all businesses, all faith leaders, all nonprofits and others to consider what you can do to help yourself and others to contain the spread of this very serious COVID-19 virus,” Scott said.
Here’s the city press release:
LITTLE ROCK – Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. announced on Monday a 12 to 5 a.m. curfew to start Wednesday morning as a measure to help curb gatherings of people at night spots where coronavirus could be easily spread.
Also on Wednesday, City buildings will close to the public, Mayor Scott said while encouraging residents and businesses to handle business online. City staff will remain available to handle the business of the City. Those needing to make payments may do so at LittleRock.gov/onlinepayments.
Mayor Scott also announced that the City will reschedule gatherings with expected attendance of 50 or more, noting this is a change from the previous plan of 100 or more which had been initially set at 200. Scott said this change is to keep in step with federal health officials that dropped the target attendance number for gatherings to 50 on Sunday.
Another change in City procedure aimed at increasing social distancing is the moving of the City Board of Directors Agenda Meeting to the Robinson Center (426 W. Markham St), he said.
The meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, will be held in the William Grant Still Ballroom. However, residents are strongly encouraged to watch the meeting from cable access channel 11, LittleRock.gov, or directly from the City of Little Rock YouTube channel. Residents who would like to participate in the Citizen Communication portion of the meeting should send their statement or question to cityclerksoffice@littlerock.gov or call 501.371.4766 for the City’s Deputy Clerk.
Finally, all City of Little Rock board and commission meetings are cancelled until further notice.
Visit littlerock.gov/COVID19 for the latest information on the city’s response to the COVID-19 health crisis.