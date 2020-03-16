UA Little Rock announced further coronavirus precautions today and announced that top administrators are working remotely because a member o the chancellor’s cabinet has flu-like symptoms and is being tested for the virus.

The UALR release:

University of Arkansas at Little Rock (UA Little Rock) is restricting the Donaghey Student Center fitness and aquatics center use to only students and employees – until further notice.

Effective immediately “day passes” that give guests on campus the ability to access the fitness and aquatics center on a per visit basis will not be honored. Additionally, new “day passes” will not be offered so that staff can help better offer essential services for students and staff.

Campus offices remain open while supervisors are taking steps to work with their employees to grant the flexibility to work remotely when the situation is warranted and on a case-by-case basis. Classes are continuing to be offered online until further notice.