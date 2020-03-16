By
Max Brantley
On
3:11 pm

Lots of news coming out of Donald Trump’s excuse-making news conference today. As he talked, the market kept nose-diving. Indexes now down about 12 percent.

Good rolling update from the Washington Post, no paywall.

Talk of recommendations not to congregate in bars and restaurants.

Side note: Trump said it will be up to the states to find the respirators they need.

A dark-humored friend of mine said that should be no problem for Arkansas. We found a black market drug supplier to kill people.