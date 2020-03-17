Arkansas legislative leaders have announced a suspension of meetings for the next few days.

Upon reviewing the latest guidance regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Arkansas House and Arkansas Senate leadership have agreed to cancel the Arkansas Legislative Council (“ALC”) meeting and all ALC subcommittee meetings previously scheduled for March 18 and 19. The co-chairs of ALC and the co-chairs of the affected subcommittees are authorized to consider and approve any urgent matters through ALC Rule 16(a). In addition, the Executive Subcommittee of ALC may approve an emergency rule in writing under Arkansas Code § 10-3-309(d) and ALC Rule 22(f). These actions will be reported to the full Arkansas Legislative Council at its next regularly scheduled meeting.

House and Senate leadership continue to review contingency plans for the Fiscal Session scheduled to begin April 8. The media and public will be notified of any future schedule changes.