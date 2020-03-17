Deltaxplexnews.com

The Jefferson County Election Commission had one of its typical wrangles (Deltaplexnews.com) Monday night before voting to ask its attorney to seek a court order delaying a March 31 runoff election until May 24.

Jefferson is one of 12 counties with runoffs, typically for local positions.

Secretary of State John Thurston had told the state Board of Election Commissioners earlier Monday that he didn’t believe the board had the authority to approve requests for delays in elections due to the coronavirus but urged those with elections to take all safety precautions.

Other states have sought court approval for delays, including Ohio, which was refused by a judge. But Ohio has halted voting today anyway, a scary development for the rule of law. Think of November. Might Donald Trump declare an emergency to delay elections, particularly if things don’t appear to be going his way? The Constitution says he can’t, but will his judges stop him? Or could they even if they tried?

But back to Pine Bluff. Arkansas Blog visitor and election commissioner Stu Soffer twice walked out of the meeting in exasperation and finally departed with the declaration he was quitting. He was irked when Ted Davis, his arch-foe on the commission, insisted that the letter asking for a delay not include a paragraph about paying Soffer for some work he did on election prep.

Declared Soffer, according to the Democrat-Gazette account:

“You all can do anything you want,” Soffer said. “I’ve had it. I’m leaving the Election Commission. I’m tired of the incompetence, I’m tired of the quibbling, I’m tired of the (expletive).”

I’m guessing the omitted word was bullshit. Stu?