The Little Rock Police Department today said it would take only telephone reports in certain cases to limit direct contact during the coronavirus crisis.
To wit:
Advertisement
Incidents that will be taken by phone:
- Breaking or Entering Auto (delayed report)
- Criminal Mischief
- Directed Patrol Request
- Financial Identity Fraud
- Forgery
- Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card
- General Information
- Harassing Communications
- Hit and Run Accident (No Injury- Private Property)
- Lost/Stolen License Plate
- Private Property Accident (No Injury)
- Terroristic Threatening (Suspect Not Present)
- Theft Reports
- Vacation Home Reports
- Lost or Missing Property
- Reporting additional information or additional stolen property to an existing report
- Requests for Police related advice, referrals of other general information
- Private Property damage when there is no apparent criminal intent
- Reporting from complainants that are no longer in the City of Little Rock, or are unable to respond to the jurisdiction within a reasonable amount of time
- Fraudulent payment/solicitation scams (No suspect information)
- Attempted breaking and entering of unoccupied buildings, including garages, sheds, vacant/foreclosed houses
- Shoplifting with no suspect in custody
- Vandalism
- Auto Breaking or Entering (single incident)
Telephone Reporting Unit (TRU) (501) 918-4397
Additional Temporary Numbers
- (501) 918-3936
(501) 399-3400
- (501) 404-3088
Advertisement