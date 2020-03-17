The coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

The New York mayor says his city should be prepared for a “shelter-in-place” orderin 48 hours. Calls for isolation are rising everywhere. Donald Trump has even encouraged people to stay home, no longer saying the cases in the U.S. will soon disappear.

So what about Arkansas, where the prevailing leadership message has been to attempt to continue with business, with some notable exceptions including in-person schooling, casino gambling shutdown and limited public access to many public buildings?

Might that change?

Sen. Tom Cotton is on record calling for a broad national shutdown of all but essential services.

I asked Mayor Frank Scott Jr. after he pointed to Dallas measures in defense of his midnight-5 a.m. curfew if he was prepared to recommend similar measures in Little Rock – mandated closure of bars, restaurants, entertainment venues and gyms. He responded.

Not at this time. Although, all options are on the table to protect our citizens. I’ve already strongly urged restaurants to transition to take-out and delivery options, and instituted a 12:00am-5:00am daily curfew (excluding the healthcare workforce and general workforce). https://t.co/iwUVXUW3uV — Frank Scott, Jr. (@FrankScottJr) March 17, 2020

I’m with Tom Cotton. I don’t think we can risk believing certain areas are somehow off-limits. We need to act as broadly as possible to limit the spread of the virus or pay a human price.

I think more restrictions are coming. In my fifth day of home isolation, save for neighborhood walks and a grocery store trip, I can say it’s OK. But I have good company. And five snow days are one thing. 14 or 28 or more of them is something wholly different.

Next door to Arkansas this has happened:

.@GovStitt has signed two new executive orders. The first recommends Oklahomans follow the CDC guidelines that advise no gatherings of 10+ people, no eating out in restaurants/bars and avoiding discretionary travel. pic.twitter.com/gCr1kFQPhl — Carmen Forman (@CarmenMForman) March 17, 2020