Six counties in northern California with a population of 7 million are under shelter-in-place orders.

This follows the practice in some European and Asian countries, the latter with some success in slowing the spread of the virus.

Food for thought: Have we — Little Rock, Arkansas, the U.S. — gone far enough? The experts say delay is deadly and that, after preparation, a quick and aggressive response is the best policy for disasters.

There’s an inherent conflict when leaders express a desire to continue business as usual to the greatest extent possible while selectively shutting down various activities. We might someday regret doing too much, particularly given the economic consequences, but doing too little might have a greater human cost.