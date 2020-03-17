The state Health Department coronavirus page now shows eight counties with confirmed coronavirus cases, though the total number of confirmed cases still stands at 22. The page was current through Monday and will be updated today.

The counties are Pulaski, Jefferson, Garland, Saline, Cleveland, Lincoln, Desha and Cleburne. The spread of counties reflects an update to show the residences of people, not where they were exposed. It’s known that many of those were exposed to the original confirmed case, a patient at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff. Health care workers and students in medical training were among those exposed.

The state report, due to be updated today, shows 41 under investigation and 310 being monitored.