By
Max Brantley
On
8:05 am

Twitter provides video this morning. One is a tragedy, memorializing Donald Trump’s failed response to the coronavirus pandemic. It should not be forgotten.

And then there’s the Shedd Aquarium. Closed due to crisis, they’ve loosed a pair of penguins to take in the exhibits. More penguins, fewer Trumps.

UPDATE: More tragic Trump words.

