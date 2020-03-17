Asa Hutchinson

Gov. Asa Hutchinson today issued a new executive order expanding the ability to respond to coronavirus emergency.

He has not answered an email question as yet.

Advertisement

Surgeon General Gregory Bledsoe sent a series of tweets repeating this order and, in one, boiling down the essence.

Summary: Our Governor just told all of state government to eliminate any barrier to attacking #COVID2019 #coronavirus . Translation: Fix bayonets, we’re moving forward

The order doesn’t specifically address continuing state government operations. Rumors have circulated that a decision to restrict state work to essential tasks might be in the offing. Hutchinson resisted,, as recently as a West Memphis appearance this morning, to join other states or cities that have essentially locked down public activity to essential jobs.