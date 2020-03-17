We’ve mentioned this before, but here’s another look by the Washington Post about the obvious problem of sending students home to continue school on-line.

Many don’t have computers. Or, if you live in Arkansas, you might not have reliable Internet access.

Plus, some simply can’t afford a computer or home broadband even if a good signal is available.

In states like Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Washington, educators say they are feeling firsthand the sting of the digital divide — the historically hard-to-erase gap between those who have speedy, modern-day Web connections and those who do not. Even in the time of TikTok, an era when every song, movie and book seem a mere click away, millions of Americans lack basic broadband or simply cannot afford it.

Can Arkansas, now suspending in-class school for at least two weeks, claim to do better? We’re one of the poorest and most Internet-deprived states in the country. (Though we’ve managed big advances in school connectivity.) Calling these missed days alternative instruction days and counting them as classtime is a stretch.

Advertisement

The burden often falls heavily on younger students, who may struggle to complete their classwork even during a normal school week because of technological and economic barriers. But the disruptions wrought by the novel coronavirus threaten to exacerbate those digital woes, raising the question of whether the U.S. government and the telecom industry should have done more to cure the country’s digital divide — well before a pandemic gripped the nation.

“With coronavirus, we’re about to expose just how challenging our digital divide is, and just how unequal access to broadband is,” said Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat on the Federal Communications Commission. “We’re going to have a reckoning.”