Joe Biden swept Democratic primaries in Florida, Illinois and Arizona last night by margins that suggest voters are ready to give him the nomination, like it or not fans of other candidates.

Will Bernie Sanders call it quits? His supporters have not, continuing to criticize Biden’s record. His campaign issued this statement this morning:

here’s a statement from @fshakir on what comes next. pic.twitter.com/G2TwY8Aesd — mike casca (@cascamike) March 18, 2020

By the way, I thought Biden seemed, well, presidential in his victory remarks last night.

UPDATE: The Sanders campaign has suspended Facebook advertising. Speculation grows that his end is near, perhaps depending on indications from Biden to take jp some of his issues.