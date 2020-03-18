The governor has insisted school will continue in Arkansas and districts are striving mightily to deliver in the face of coronavirus.

But I noted yesterday the problems for kids without computers and computer access and transportation. Not to mention the need for parents or others who can oversee ongoing home-instruction — being sure worksheets are done, books are read and all the rest. This morning I got a note from a school board member in one district that brings up other points:

As a school board member, I am incredibly frustrated with the state, namely the seizing of control of decisions on whether schools should be open. I agree with the decision to close them, but the Governor gave superintendents no notice prior to his announcement on Sunday. It would have been nice to have a few minutes to prepare messaging. We had enormous response to our food box provision yesterday and had to shut it down early because we ran out. Libraries are closed, cutting off internet access for our kids who lack home access. Teachers have worked tremendously hard to make sure kids have access to paper AMI [alternate method of instruction] packets who need them, and we opened the schools yesterday for parents to pick up medications and kids to pick up musical instruments. Both of these were on a curb-delivery basis. The spring musical and prom have not been cancelled but will be, and even graduation is looking increasingly unlikely. I hope to be proven wrong. I have no idea what we’ll do about AP exams.

I noticed Joe Quinn, a forme Bentonville School Board member who now lobbies for highway construction, touted Bentonville’s supply of computers for students to take home. Some school districts are richer than others, of course. And, even in Bentonville, I wonder about universal computer access.

⁦@Bville_Schools⁩ have handed out 1,500 lunches and 10,000 Chromebooks this week so kids can study and eat. Systems built in advance can be amped up in a crisis. And nothing beats a crisis plan built well in advance. ⁦@JohnnyKey_AR⁩ ⁦@Ericwhitebpsbrd⁩ pic.twitter.com/ir4LKicipS — Joe Quinn (@joequinn2019) March 18, 2020

I mention these various points not to point fingers but to note the enormity of attempting to create something approaching normalcy in education in uncertain times.