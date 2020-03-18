The Arkansas Department of Health has updated the numbers of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 30 on its pandemic information page. Four of the 30 were tested by the health department; the others are results from commercial labs.

UPDATE: The governor later said information from provide labs increased the total number in the state to 33.

There are 50 persons under investigation for possible infection and 377 people begin monitored by ADH with daily check-ins because of identified risk.

The department lab has been able to run 211 tests so far; 185 were negative. Commercial labs have run 51 negative tests.

Max will update from the 1:30 press conference, to be live-streamed.