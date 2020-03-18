A report today in the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record indicates a bleak future for the former Army-Navy hospital in Hot Springs, a landmark in the city that overlooks Bathhouse Row.

The state, which has closed the rehabilitation center it had operated there since 1960, says it no longer is seeking a new tenant. The 200,000-square-foot building will revert to federal government ownership. Prospects for federal use of a building with code and contamination issues seem poor.

Said County Judge Darryl Mahoney: