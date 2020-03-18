A report today in the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record indicates a bleak future for the former Army-Navy hospital in Hot Springs, a landmark in the city that overlooks Bathhouse Row.
The state, which has closed the rehabilitation center it had operated there since 1960, says it no longer is seeking a new tenant. The 200,000-square-foot building will revert to federal government ownership. Prospects for federal use of a building with code and contamination issues seem poor.
Said County Judge Darryl Mahoney:
“It’s a huge campus in the center of our community. It’s frustrating to say the least to see it go in this manner. My prayers and hope are it doesn’t meet the same demise as the Majestic Hotel.”