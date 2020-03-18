KFSM reports that it has learned the identity of a patient confirmed with coronavirus in Fayetteville.

She’s a student in her 20s who attends school in New York. Her parents are doctors in Fayetteville and have self-quarantined along with their daughter since her diagnosis.

According to KFSM, she wore protective gear when she flew home from New York though she had no symptoms of illness at that time. The Northwest Arkansas airport is seeking more information. A medical care provider who had contact began quarantine 36 hours after exposure to the student and has begun a quarantine period.