The coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

State Rep. Stephen Meeks of Greenbrier reports on his Facebook page that two Faulkner County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, apparently related to travel.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette first noted this.

Add this to the reported case in Fayetteville and the state is up to at least 25 cases, though the state Health Department hasn’t updated its running count today. It still stands at 22 and doesn’t reflect the two additional counties with cases.

The governor appears at 1:30 p.m. I’m thinking there will be news.