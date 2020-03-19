Social media reports say Alabama, Louisiana and Texas have allowed restaurants that serve alcohol to sell alcoholic beverages with takeout orders or, in the case of Texas, deliver alcohol along with food. Here’s a Texas report.

Well. Since Gov. Hutchinson has declared authority on just about everything, couldn’t he rule similar forbearance in Arkansas?

Note that small breweries with restaurants already may sell their product along with food to go. See, for example, Lost Forty in Little Rock, which has suspended in-house food service.

Brewpubs can even provide take-home service on Sunday. Let’s extend this extra cheer to everyone else in the food business if they are doing take-out only. Sheltering at home might be a little cheerier.