State Police are investigating the case of a body found today in Southwest Little Rock. The agency release:

Human remains believed to be the body of a man last seen on February 16, 2020 were discovered about 8 AM today in a wooded area in southwest Little Rock. As of late this afternoon the body had not been positively identified.

The body is suspected to be an individual who, following a police traffic stop near 29th Street and Asher Avenue, fled from a Little Rock Police Officer who has stated he lost sight of the man during the foot pursuit.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division has been requested by Little Rock Police commanders to conduct an investigation of the death. The state medical examiner will determine the identity of the body as well as the manner and cause of death.