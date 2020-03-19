Arkansas Community Foundation, which operated statewide, has begun a fund to provide help to nonprofits serving those affected by the coronavirus crisis. Said a release;

Some potential needs have been identified for the more vulnerable populations:

Healthcare nonprofits that may need additional funding to provide safety equipment for their employees and volunteers

Organizations providing emergency childcare

Food pantries and groups providing mobile meal delivery for children, the elderly and other vulnerable populations

School systems attempting to meet the needs of their students remotely

Human service agencies providing assistance with rent, utilities and other basic expenses for individuals who have lost a source of income

There’s more information about the program here as well as a means to donate.