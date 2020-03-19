Arkansas Community Foundation, which operated statewide, has begun a fund to provide help to nonprofits serving those affected by the coronavirus crisis. Said a release;
Some potential needs have been identified for the more vulnerable populations:
-
Healthcare nonprofits that may need additional funding to provide safety equipment for their employees and volunteers
-
Organizations providing emergency childcare
-
Food pantries and groups providing mobile meal delivery for children, the elderly and other vulnerable populations
-
School systems attempting to meet the needs of their students remotely
-
Human service agencies providing assistance with rent, utilities and other basic expenses for individuals who have lost a source of income
There’s more information about the program here as well as a means to donate.