New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton present the Azeri Stakes trophy to owner Joel Politi after his filly SERENGETI EMPRESS won the $350,000 Azeri Stakes



Sean Payton, coach of the New Orleans Saints NFL football team, announced today he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Payton was in Arkansas Sunday. He presented a trophy to a stakes race winner at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs.