Pulaski Circuit judges voted early this week to put a temporary halt to hearing the judicial proceedings by which landlords use civil court to evict tenants for nonpayment of rent.

Administrative Judge Vann Smith signed the order Tuesday. It covers courts in Pulaski and Perry counties.

The order applies to existing and future actions for writs of possession. They account for a lot of business in the Pulaski courthouse, 17 this week alone.