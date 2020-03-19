Staff at St. Paul's pose with their doppelgangers.

If the news out of Warren depresses you, here’s a more uplifting report: Some people are handling the pandemic gracefully:

Today, Governor Hutchinson, in announcing closings of restaurants and bars and urging folks to avoid gatherings of more than 10, said he hopes churches, synagogues and mosques will make good decisions regarding attendance, but of course the government can’t direct them. “We do think it would be wise they also abide by these restrictions in terms of limiting the number of people and prob canceling services, and look for other ways to fellowship,” he said.

Here’s how one church is handling it: St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Fayetteville is putting them in the pews — that is, cardboard substitutes that families are making as stand-ins during during Sunday services, which are live-streamed.

Here’s the church’s upbeat advice to parishioners:

Advertisement

If you are stuck at home and looking for a way to entertain yourself or your family, join us in a community art project. We are inviting the people of St. Paul’s to create a cardboard cutout of yourself and symbolically fill our pews. Though we have limited our opportunities for corporate worship, our church doors remain open during the week for personal prayer. Spend some time at home designing and decorating your cardboard cut out (a waist up representation will sit best in the pew) and share photos of you and your family at work on the project by tagging St. Paul’s and using #stpaulsfay #churchinthetimeofcovid19. Then, drop by the church, say a prayer, and leave your doppelgänger sitting in a pew (use a hymnal or prayerbook to prop them up). On Sunday morning, try to spot yourself on our live stream.

That’s much more sensible than that Baptist preacher’s idea for parishioners, unswayed by the Democratic “hoax,” to “lick the floor” in the sanctuary to show how safe it is to assemble in church.