Very pleased to announce that Ruyi Technology Group will create 800 NEW JOBS in Forrest City & invest $410M. https://t.co/zTls3wNf2Z #arpx pic.twitter.com/9iDAHOx586 — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) May 10, 2017



Among other bad news from China recently have been reports on financial difficulties for Shandong Ruyi Technology Group, which bought a vacant factory in Forrest City in May 2017 to create a $400 million textile plant employing 800 people.

Nothing has happened there, though state officials have maintained the plan remains active. In January, Vogue Business reported on the company’s financial difficulties following a burst of acquisitions aimed at the luxury market. This week came news the company had missed a bond interest payment, following a string of other negative headlines in recent weeks.

The company was encountering headwinds on expansion plans before the Trump trade war and coronavirus.