UAMS announced that its hospital and clinics would be closed to visitors beginning at 8 a.m. Friday to protect patients and reduce workload for a staff burdened by the coronavirus emergency.
There are some exceptions. Full release:
No visitors will be allowed in the medical center or outpatient clinics at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) main campus in Little Rock beginning at 6:30 a.m. March 20.
UAMS is taking these steps during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to protect its patients, who are among the most vulnerable in the state, and to reduce the ever-increasing workload for UAMS staff.
Some exceptions apply on a case-by-case basis. For all exceptions, the visitor must be 18 or older and undergo a health screening before entering the building. All exceptions require the approval of hospital administration. Doctors and other staff on the patient floor are not authorized to grant exceptions without approval.
For UAMS Medical Center, exceptions may include:
n End of life
n Mothers in labor
For the outpatient clinics, potential exceptions include adults assisting:
n Patients undergoing a procedure that requires a driver
n Minor patients
n A patient in a wheelchair who needs assistance
All patients and potential visitors are asked for patience and to comply with staff instructions during this rapidly changing situation. The visitation policy will be re-evaluated as circumstances change.