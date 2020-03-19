ORDER ALLOWS DELIVERY: No word yet which ones will, but Colonial already allows web orders for pickup.

A closer reading of the emergency order on alcohol sales (thanks, B.) appears to show that the governor has allowed liquor stores to deliver.

Yes.

Read it yourself.

Retail liquor stores with drive thru windows are encouraged to use those exclusively. Retail liquor stores may offer curbside services and delivery to their patrons.

Shazam.

This is one of many, many things forced by the emergency that might be worth considering in post-crisis times. Telecommuting for starters.

UPDATE: Because I couldn’t believe my eye, I asked for confirmation from Scott Hardin at Finance and Administration:

