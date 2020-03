The Arkansas Supreme Cout today extended an earlier ode suspending in-person court proceedings to Apil 17, in line with Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s directives for other agencies of state government.

The Arkansas Justice Building will be closed to the public, but clerks offices will remain open to take filings and will grant an extension of deadlines if related to the crisis and is reasonable.

Here’s the new order.