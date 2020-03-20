It took a pandemic, but Donald Trump has achieved closure of the Mexican border, for the most part. From Politico:

President Donald Trump announced Friday that the U.S. and Mexico have agreed to temporarily close the border to nonessential travel to curb the spread of the coronavirus. U.S. and Mexican officials have been in talks this week over how to work together in responding to the global pandemic while ensuring that bilateral trade and essential travel are not disrupted at the border. It’s a similar move to the U.S. and Canada’s decision on Wednesday to impose travel restrictions at the northern U.S. border.

The article notes that the U.S. has about 15,000 known cases of coronavirus while Mexico has fewer than 200.